Outgoing Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Konstantin Vnukov speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) has presented a “For peace and friendship among nations” insignia to outgoing Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Konstantin Vnukov.

On behalf of the VUFO Presidium, VUFO President Ambassador Nguyen Phuong Nga handed over the insignia to Vnukov at a ceremony held in Hanoi on December 4.

Speaking at the ceremony, Nga highly evaluated Vnukov’s role and important contributions to Vietnam-Russia relations.

During his term of office, a series of activities took place such as mutual visits by heads of state of both nations, the signing of agreements and deals between ministries, sectors and localities, the Russia-Vietnam Year 2019 and the Vietnam-Russia Year 2020, she said.

Nga took this occasion to thank the ambassador and officials of the Russian Embassy for accompanying and supporting the VUFO and the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Association in deploying people-to-people diplomacy activities.

She also expressed her hope that Vnukov would continue reserving valuable support and make effective contributions to strengthening the friendship between the Vietnamese and Russian people, thereby developing the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership to a new height.

Vnukov said it was an honour for him to receive the insignia, adding that he and his family have always given a lot of sentiments to Vietnam.

The ambassador also promised that in any position, he will continue make positive contributions to the Russia-Vietnam relationship./.