Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan speaks at the event held in Hanoi on December 15. (Photo: VNA)

At a booth arranged as part of the event's sidelines exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

As many as 173 products were recognised as national outstanding rural industrial goods in 2023 at a ceremony held by the Ministry of Industry and Trade in Hanoi on December 15.The products, which were selected from 465 products at the regional level, have good quality, hold great potential to expand production, and meet the taste of both domestic and foreign customers.Speaking at the ceremony, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Sinh Nhat Tan asked stakeholders to continue support businesses in trade and investment promotion and the application of advanced technologies into production to improve productivity and ensure food safety.It is necessary to work out measures to assist the formation of production in a sustainable value chain, and promote economic and labour restructuring in rural areas, he said. The move aims to preserve the cultural values of craft villages, helping them better integrate into the global market.He also encouraged enterprises to continue research, expand production and develop their products to make further contributions to the nation’s socio-economic development.On the occasion, the ministry also arranged a 250-booth exhibition to showcase outstanding products at national and regional levels. The event offered an opportunity for localities and organisations to meet, seek partners and expand their markets.Activities held within the framework of the exhibition included a talk on the development of rural industrial products and a consultation on digital transformation./.