Under the decision, the second-class Labour Order will be awarded to swimmer Nguyen Huy Hoang who won five golds and broke two records at the Games, swimmer Tran Hung Nguyen with four golds and two records, Nguyen Thi Huong with five golds in canoeing, and runner Nguyen Thi Oanh with three golds and one record.



The U23 men’s and women’s football teams and 19 athletes in many sports teams will be awarded the third-class Labour Order.



SEA Games 31 took place in Hanoi and 11 nearby localities from May 12-23.



Vietnam ranked first in the medal standings with 205 gold, 125 silver and 116 bronze medals. Thailand came second while Indonesia finished third./.

VNA