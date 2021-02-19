Business Viettel jumps 32 places in Brand Finance Global 500 The Military Industry-Telecoms Group (Viettel) moved up 32 places to the 325th in the 2021 list of the world’s 500 most valuable brands recently released by the brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance.

Business Online gold trading expected for God of Wealth Day God of Wealth Day - on the 10th day of the lunar year, or February 21 this year - will still be celebrated but no one will be queuing up to buy gold, experts have said.

Business Ca Mau moves to promote investment links with foreign countries Authorities in the southernmost province of Ca Mau have exerted every effort to promote direct connections with trade and investment associations and organisations of countries investing strongly in Vietnam and the Mekong Delta region, according to Director of the Ca Mau Investment Promotion and Enterprise Support Centre (iPEC) Quach Van An.