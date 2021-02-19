Over 14,000 tonnes of dragon fruit exported to China via Lao Cai border gates
Dragon fruit harvesting (Photo: VNA)Lao Cai (VNA) - More than 14,000 tonnes of dragon fruit were exported to China from February 10-17 (the seven-day Lunar New Year holiday) through border gates in the northern province of Lao Cai, according to the provincial Border Gate Customs Sub-Department.
Lao Cai authorities, including customs, border guards, and medical quarantine officials, maintained operations in the opening days of the lunar new year to ensure the quick and safe customs clearance of goods.
During the period, total import-export revenue through border gates in Lao Cai reached over 11 million USD, including 2.4 million USD worth of imports, mainly fertilisers and farm produce, and 8.8 million USD worth of exports, mostly agricultural products.
According to Major Dinh Quang Chinh, head of the Border Post at the Kim Thanh 2 International Border Gate, in order to create favourable conditions for exporters during the holiday, the unit mobilised all officers and soldiers on duty to closely control the passing of vehicles and people through the border gate and implement preventive measures against COVID-19.
Le Phuong, head of the Border Gate Customs Sub-Department under the Lao Cai Department of Customs, said that in 2020, despite the impact of COVID-19, the sub-department completed its “twin targets” by processing customs clearance declarations for 516 businesses with import-export value of over 1 billion USD and ensuring safety from the pandemic.
In 2021, it will closely coordinate with other sectors to speed up administrative reform while exhibiting better performance in e-customs clearance activities to save time and cost, ensuring economic development and COVID-19 prevention and control at the same time, he added./.