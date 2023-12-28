In 2023, the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Management Board served 109 high-level delegations, including 13 heads of state, from foreign countries who paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and fallen heroes.

President Ho Chi Minh was born on May 19, 1890 in Kim Lien commune, Nam Dan district, Nghe An province. He devoted his whole life to the cause of national liberation, while tirelessly striving for peace and progress around the world.

He led the struggle for national independence and established the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, in 1945.

The President passed away in 1969. His body was embalmed and placed in a glass coffin inside the granite mausoleum.

The mausoleum has become an important landmark of the capital city and is integral to the political and social history of Vietnam./.

K9 is located on Ba Vi Mountain, about 70 kilometres from downtown Hanoi to the west. In May, 1957, President Ho Chi Minh decided to choose the site as a working and relaxing place for the Party Central Committee./.

VNA