Society Hanoi takes actions to improve population quality he People's Committee of Hanoi is putting forward measures to stabilise population size, maintain replacement level fertility, minimise gender imbalance at birth, and improve population quality and health care for the elderly, thus contributing to fulfilling local socio-economic targets.

Society Activities bring early Tet atmosphere to Bach Long Vi island A series of activities were held in Bach Long Vi island district in the northern city of Hai Phong by Squadron 11 of the Coast Guard Region 1 Command on January 9 and 10 ahead of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.

Society More trains to serve Tet travel demand Eight more train trips will run on the North - South route for the Lunar New Year (Tet) occasion, providing an additional more than 4,000 seats to serve people’s travel demand during the year’s biggest traditional holiday.

Society President sends cards to centenarians President Vo Van Thuong has decided to send cards to 1,632 citizens who are 100 years old and above.