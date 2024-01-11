Over 2.6 million USD to support Hanoi poor labourers on Tet occasion
The Hanoi Federation of Labour plans to provide support for over 115,000 trade unionists and labourers living in difficult circumstances in the city on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival, with a total amount of 65 billion VND (2.65 million USD), according to the federation’s Chairman Pham Quang Thanh.
They will receive Tet gifts, and those with difficulties in housing will be aided to build their own homes.
Notably, a large-scale Tet market will be held from January 20-22, with 120 booths, a 1.5-fold increase compared to 2023.
In addition to four zero-dong booths and three for free medical check-ups, the federation will present shopping vouchers worth 500,000 VND each to 7,800 trade unionists and labourers coming to the market./.