According to official figures released by the General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO) on February 29, air travelers accounted for 84% of the sum, up 1.6 times compared to 2023, road and sea passengers made up 12.8% and 3%, respectively.

The revenue from tourism services is estimated to reach 365 million USD.

In February alone, more than 1.5 million foreign visitors came to Vietnam, 64% higher than the same period last year.

Experts attributed the result to favorable visa policies, stimulus programs, and the efforts of the government and people in promoting and marketing tourism over the past time.

In 2023, Vietnam welcomed 12.6 million foreign tourists, nearly 3.5 times that in 2022. In January 2024 alone, the amount stood at over 1.5 million, equivalent to the same period in 2019 before the pandemic broke out./.

VNA