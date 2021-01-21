Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – A seminar took place in Ho Chi Minh City on January 21 to discuss opportunities, challenges faced by small and medium-sized enterprises in digital transformation.



The event, co-hosted by the Ministry of Planning and Investment and the US Agency for International Development (USAID), was within the framework of a joint programme of the two sides to support firms in digital transformation for the 2021-2025 period.



Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Duy Dong said digital transformation is a solution of vital importance to businesses worldwide, including those in Vietnam.



Since the announcement of the programme on December 3, 2020, over 3,000 enterprises have approached the programme for help, with more than 500 micro, small and medium enterprises among them deemed to have real demand for digital transformation. The programme is assessing those enterprises' readiness for digital transformation and will provide them with in-depth consultation based on their specific needs.



During the past more than one month, the programme drew over 60 technological companies and experts in digital transformation, many of them are developing “Make in Vietnam” platforms.



USAID Vietnam Director of the Economic Growth and State Governance Office Gregory Leon said the MoPI has built online curricula to share digital transformation knowledge to enterprises, attracting thousands of visits.



The five-year programme aims to help all companies gain better awareness of digital transformation. At least 100,000 will receive technical support in the field, and a network of at least 100 organisations and experts will be set up to supply digital transformation solutions to firms.



Several experts proposed that firms should improve customer experience, with focus on distribution and marketing systems, and supply chain.



The rate of Vietnamese firms using digital payment services is on par with several regional nations while the rate of fixed and mobile broadband subscriptions is relatively high compared to Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia./.