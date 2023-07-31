More than 4.22 million e-ID accounts in Hanoi are activated. (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – As of June 28, out of the over 6.22 million e-ID accounts that have been created in Hanoi, more than 4.22 million were activated, according to the deputy director of the Hanoi Police Major General Nguyen Hong Ky.



Speaking at a meeting on the city’s administrative reform, digitalisation, and the implementation of the project on developing the application of population database, e-identification, and e-authentication for the national digital transformation in the 2022-2025 period with a vision to 2030 (Project 06), Ky said that in the first half of this year, police effectively granted chip-based ID cards for people in the city.

Director of the city’s Home Affairs Department Tran Dinh Canh said that the municipal People's Committee issued 30 decisions to announce the list of new administrative procedures, and amended, supplemented, and removed ones.

As of June 10, 2023, the total number of administrative procedures that local competence of agencies and units are responsible for handling is 1,875, with 1,385 processed by city-level, 339 by district-level, and 151 by commune-level agencies.

Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Tran Sy Thanh speaks at the meeting. (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)

At the meeting, director of the city’s Department of Information and Communications of Hanoi Nguyen Viet Hung said that the city has developed and issued regulations on the management, operation, and exploitation of information systems and databases.

By the end of 2025, public service users will not have to pay fees if submitting dossiers online.



According to Hung, some districts have realised the role of digital transformation and are proactive in proposing and implementing digital transformation tasks. Departments, departments, branches, People's Committees of districts, towns and communes, wards and townships continue to maintain and operate their portals to provide information to people and enterprises.

Up to 99.5% of the enterprises in the city submit electronic tax declarations, over 99.1% of the businesses pay taxes electronically, and all the tax refund records are processed electronically.

Up to now, the city has granted 12,188 digital signatures to officials and civil servants of the city.

The city’s departments and agencies are exchanging online documents with ministries, and central agencies branches as regulated.

Chairman of the Hanoi People's Committee Tran Sy Thanh said that the city's administrative reform has made many positive changes.

He said the city's administrative reform index is always in the top ten best performers in the country. In 2022, Hanoi ranked 3rd out of the country's 63 provinces and centally-run cities, jumping seven places from the position in 2021.

Hanoi's provincial Digital Transformation Index jumped 16 places in 2021.

Thanh thanked leaders, heads of units, and localities for having the right awareness of administrative reform, digital transformation, and Project 06.

He said in the coming time, the city will take drastic directions and measures to achieve breakthroughs in the implementation of administrative reform, digital transformation, and Project 06.

Departments and agencies were asked to focus on reviewing, reducing, and simplifying regulations and administrative procedures related to investment, production, and business activities.

“The city will continue to improve the efficiency of online public services, creating the most favourable conditions for people and businesses, better connecting with national databases, further sharing data with ministries and agencies, and ensuring safety for information systems and personal data," he said./.

VNA