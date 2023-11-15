Business HCM City, US partners promote cooperation in smart urban development The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the US Consulate General in the city on November 15 held a meeting to promote their cooperation in smart urban development.

Videos Hanoi ranks third in FDI attraction in ten months Hanoi attracted over 2.6 billion US dollars in foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first ten months of this year, which made it the third largest destination of FDI in the country during the period.

Business Walmart plans to expand purchase of Vietnamese goods Walmart, the renowned retail giant based in the US, expects to turn Vietnam into a goods supply centre of Asia, Andrea Albright, Executive Vice President, Sourcing, for Walmart, has told Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien.

Business Industrial energy efficiency important to sustainable future in Vietnam The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and the UN Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) held a workshop in Hanoi on November 15 to launch a project on promoting energy efficiency in large industries.