Hanoi (VNA) – Myanmar police have seized 6.5 kg of heroin in Myanmar’s Kachin state, the country’s Central Committee on Drug Abuse Control (CCDAC) announced on August 27.

The drugs worth 160 million MMK (76,100 USD) were confiscated in Mohnyin town of Kachin district on August 25.

On August 26, Myanmar’s Anti-Narcotics police force confiscated 182,000 stimulant pills worth more than 72 million MMK in a campaign to fight drug crimes in the eastern state of Shan.

The pills were discovered when police searched a motorbike driven by a suspect in Mong Hsat town in Shan state.

Further investigations into the case are underway./.