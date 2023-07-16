Runners pass by streets in Vi Thanh city in the southern province of Hau Giang. (Photo: VNA)

Hau Giang (VNA) – More than 9,000 runners took part in the fourth Vietcombank Mekong Delta Marathon Hau Giang 2023 in Hau Giang province on July 16.



The tournament under the theme “Hau Giang’s impressions” brought runners interesting experiences on their routes. The runners also joined planting trees along the routes, which helps to spread a message on a green Hau Giang and responses to climate change.



The tournament also contributed to promoting the movement of physical training and sports in general, the development of marathon in particular, raising community awareness and responsibility on the issue of climate change; and promoting exchanges and cooperation between Hau Giang and neighbouring localities. Thanks to the tournament, Hau Giang introduced its development potential to domestic and foreign investors.



A total prize pool of 200 million VND (8,500 USD) was awarded to top-ranking runners./.