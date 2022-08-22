Over 95,000 people join online quiz on Vietnam-Laos relations
Le Thi Hong Van from Nghe An wins the first prize of the 10th week (Source: dangcongsan.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – A total of 95,079 people participated in an online quiz on the history of the special Vietnam-Laos relations in its 10th week from August 15 to 22.
In the week, 53,528 people answered all 10 questions correctly.
The contest forms part of the activities to mark the Vietnam – Laos and Laos – Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022, the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (September 5, 1962 – 2022), and 45 years of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2022).
Beginning on June 13, the quiz is available weekly on the Communist Party of Vietnam’s e-newspaper (dangcongsan.vn) and social network VCNet until September 5.
Each week, there is one first prize worth 3 million VND (128.3 USD), two second worth 2 million VND each, and five third worth 1 million VND each.
All Vietnamese and foreign nationals aged 14 and above are eligible to participate in the competition./.