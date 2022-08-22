Society Association brings together Vietnamese youths, intellectuals in US The 10th edition of a networking event marking its decade, hosted by the Association of Vietnamese Professionals and Students in the US, wrapped up on August 21.

Society President urges review of amnesty list President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked the Central Advisory Council on Amnesty and particularly the Ministry of Public Security to review the list of prisoners eligible for amnesty, offered on the occasion of National Day (September 2).

Society Forum highlights sustainable forest governance, timber trade monitoring The Centre for Sustainable Rural Development (SRD) and the Vietnam Administration of Forestry co-organised a forum on sustainable forest governance and timber trade monitoring in Hanoi on August 22.