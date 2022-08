Le Thi Hong Van from Nghe An wins the first prize of the 10th week (Source: dangcongsan.vn)

– A total of 95,079 people participated in an online quiz on the history of the special Vietnam-Laos relations in its 10th week from August 15 to 22.In the week, 53,528 people answered all 10 questions correctly.The contest forms part of the activities to mark the Vietnam – Laos and Laos – Vietnam Solidarity and Friendship Year 2022, the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (September 5, 1962 – 2022), and 45 years of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (July 18, 1977 – 2022).Beginning on June 13, the quiz is available weekly on the Communist Party of Vietnam’s e-newspaper (dangcongsan.vn) and social network VCNet until September 5.Each week, there is one first prize worth 3 million VND (128.3 USD), two second worth 2 million VND each, and five third worth 1 million VND each.All Vietnamese and foreign nationals aged 14 and above are eligible to participate in the competition./.