Delegates at the gathering (Photo: VNA)

Hong Kong (VNA) – The Vietnamese Consulate General in Hong Kong and Macau (China) set the stage for Lunar New Year festivities with a gathering on January 10, attracting nearly 500 guests.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Consul General in Hong Kong (China) Pham Binh Dam expressed his delight at the establishment of the Vietnamese Association in Hong Kong, highlighting it as a noteworthy stride in the Consulate General's community engagement initiatives.

He noted that in October 2023, the Consulate General effectively advocated for the removal of visa restrictions by Hong Kong authorities, clearing the path for the formation of new community groups.

According to him, the Vietnamese Students’ Association in Hong Kong (VSAHK) was also established last year, uniting existing students and welcoming a new influx of members.

Highlighting the academic realm, Dam said the top two universities in Hong Kong, the University of Hong Kong (HKU) and the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK), have initiated exclusive scholarship programmes for Vietnamese students, presenting an unprecedented number of over 120 scholarships.

On the occasion, the VSAHK debuted its new executive board.

The Consulate General also presented certificates of merit to a number of Vietnamese residing and working in Hong Kong, in recognition of their active contributions to the homeland./.