Culture - Sports Thanh Hoa props up Lam Kinh national relic site to promote tourism The central province of Thanh Hoa has great potential for tourism development thanks to a large number of cultural and historical relic sites, including Lam Kinh, which was recognised as a special national relic site in 2012.

Culture - Sports Vietnam named first destination in IOC’s community sport-healthcare initiative Vietnam is among the five countries mentioned and the first destination of the international cooperation initiative on community sports and health, said Susanne Gaerte, Senior Manager of Olympism 365 – a strategy by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) aimed at strengthening the role of sport as an important enabler for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Videos Gift festival to boost capital city’s tourism The Hanoi Tourism Gift Festival taking place recently is believed to promote the capital city’s image as an attractive and safe tourist destination, and support artisans and craft village in making their products better meet the demand of both domestic and international tourists.