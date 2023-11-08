Paintings of renown Korean artists on show in Hanoi
At the painting exhibition (Photo: qdnd.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Eighty five ink paintings and a graphic installation work by renowned artists from Vietnam and the Republic of Korea (RoK) are on display at an exhibition that opened in Won Buddhism office in Hanoi on November 7.
The event was held as part of activities to mark the 31st anniversary of the Vietnam – RoK diplomatic relations.
The paintings of Kim Chang Bae and Kim Won Do, along with the graphic installation work by Vietnamese artist Vu Bach Lien centre on the themes of lotus, birds and animals, meditation and tea meditation, and Korean literature, reflecting the cycle of seasons in nature as well as the philosophy of life in contemporary society.
Nun Han Hoa Chung from the Won Buddhism office in Hanoi said that the exhibition will give visitors a deeper insight into the image of Buddhist practitioners in the RoK, while serving as a venue to promote cultural exchange between the two nations.
The exhibition will run until November 14./.
