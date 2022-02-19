Exports rose quite sharply thanks to a surge in shipments to markets such as Brazil (48.6 percent increase), Colombia (68.5 percent) and Russia (72.8 percent).

The association said exports were up also thanks to the US increasing buying amid an increasing Covid-19 vaccination rate and reopening of restaurants.

Exports to the US in fact doubled from 2020 to 370.6 million USD.

Meanwhile, exports to China were down 12.6 percent to 450 million USD, or 27.8 percent of total exports. Exports to the EU declined for a fourth straight year, falling 17 percent to 106.2 million USD.

VASEP said the pandemic had a major impact on pangasius trade with many countries including France, Italy and Germany.

It forecast exports of the fish reach 1.7 billion USD this year./.

VNA