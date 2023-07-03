The commission’s sixth session aimed to review the fulfillment of military and national defence tasks, and Party building in the first half of this year, and roll out tasks for the last six months.

At the beginning of the session, Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang announced the Politburo’s decision to appoint President Vo Van Thuong to join the Standing Board of the commission for the 2020-2025 term.

In his remarks, Party General Secretary Trong urged the entire army to stay ready and prepare plans in response to non-traditional security challenges, and participate in natural disaster prevention and control.

He also stressed that, the army should improve the quality of training and exercise, raise its combat readiness, and maintain its role as the core in building strong all-people defence.

The Party leader noted that policies and guidelines of the Central Military Commission need to be popularized among all officers and soldiers, and called for stronger efforts in the army to achieve all the tasks set for the second half and the whole year./.

