Chinese Premier Li Keqiang expressed his belief that the visit will contribute to promoting the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership between the two countries in a healthy, stable and sustainable manner in the new period.

Affirming that China attaches great importance to developing relations with Vietnam, Li highlighted the similarities between the two countries.

Congratulating China on great achievements the country has gained so far, General Secretary Trong stressed that, Vietnam attaches great importance to and places the development of ties with China at top priority.

The two sides shared delight at the positive and healthy growth of the relationship between the two Parties and countries over the years.

At the meeting with Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Li Zhanshu, General Secretary Trong said the two legislatures play a very important role in the national construction and development of each country.

For his part, Chairman Li highlighted the significance of the Vietnamese Party chief’s visit. He expressed his delight at positive developments of the ties between the two countries across all spheres, including the cooperation between the two legislatures.

On the same day, General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong had a meeting with Chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), Wang Yang./.

VNA