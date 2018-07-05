General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong (R) receives Huang Kunming – member of the Political Bureau, Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee (Photo: VNA)

– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception for a delegation from the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Hanoi on July 5.The Chinese delegation was led by Huang Kunming – member of the Political Bureau, Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee. It was here to attend the 14th theoretical workshop between the two Parties.The host welcomed the Chinese delegates to Vietnam, saying the visit will make significant contributions towards enhancing friendship and cooperation between the two countries.He praised the theme of the workshop, which highlights Vietnam’s experience during its “Doi moi” (Renewal) process and China’s open-door policy reform.Regular exchanges between the two Parties in these fields are essential and useful, he said, affirming that the Vietnamese Party, State and people always attach great importance to developing friendly neighbourhood and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China.The leader urged the two sides to maintain high-level delegation exchanges and promote cooperation in all fields while increasing exchanges between Party agencies, ministries, departments, localities, and peoples.Communication and press agencies play a crucial role in enhancing Vietnam-China relations, he added.Huang conveyed the best regards of General Secretary of the CPC and President Xi Jinping to Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong.He expressed his pleasure in visiting Vietnam and witnessing the recent socio-economic achievements of the country.The Chinese official took this occasion to introduce his country’s remarkable accomplishments in society and economy, as well as theoretical developments of the CPC since its 19th Congress.The Chinese Party and Government are keen to develop its traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with Vietnam in a healthy, active, and stable manner, Huang affirmed, adding that China wants to discuss in-depth with Vietnam about renovations and open-door reforms.The same day, Vo Van Thuong – Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee, and head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education – held talks with Huang Kunming, during which they sought measures to boost relations between the two countries and particularly their Parties. -VNA