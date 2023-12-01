Party General Secretary meets Chinese Foreign Minister
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong hosted a reception for member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Wang Yi in Hanoi on December 1.
VNA
VNA
