General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong took the occasion to extend his best New Year wishes to Party, State and front leaders and former leaders, and people and soldiers living inside and outside the country.

He thanked all of them for their great contributions to the national construction and defence over the past years, especially in 2022.

The Party chief noted that the immediate tasks are to ensure a joyful and peaceful Lunar New Year.

In order to carry out the directions and tasks in the coming time, he asked the entire Party, people and army to strengthen solidarity and determination; promote patriotism, bravery and wisdom of the Vietnamese people; strive to overcome all difficulties and challenges; and bring into full play opportunities and advantages./.

VNA