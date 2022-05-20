At the headquarters of the Party Central Committee, General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong received Speaker Tan Chuan-jin and the high-level delegation of the Singaporean Parliament.



Speaker Tan briefed the General Secretary about his talks with National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue, in which the two sides agreed to enhance exchanges and share experiences in the coming time.



Appreciating the achievements in the two countries' cooperation, General Secretary Trong thanked Singapore’s support for Vietnam’s socio-economic development over the past time. Vietnam wants to further promote the strategic partnership with Singapore, he added.



On the same day, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin.



PM Chinh expressed his delight that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the trade-investment relations between the two countries have still been on the rise.



The two sides should increase all-level mutual visits and effectively implement bilateral cooperation mechanisms and agreements, the Vietnamese leader said.



For his part, Speaker Tan highly valued the Vietnamese economy, noting that economic cooperation is an important stepping stone in bilateral relations and still boasting huge potential.



He affirmed that the Singaporean Parliament backs the two Governments' cooperation and the expansion of the Vietnam - Singapore Industrial Park model in Vietnam./.

VNA