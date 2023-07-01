The local voters noted that the quality of the sitting’s question-and-answer session was improved, with queries focusing on issues of public concern, which received clear responses from ministers.

The voters expressed their absolute confidence in the leadership of the Party and the State, and their delight at the results of Party building and rectification, especially the fight against corruption and negative phenomena.

The Party leader said he hopes that the Hanoi Party Committee, authorities and people will make more contributions to the nation, firstly to the city’s development.

He also urged Hanoi’s delegation of NA deputies to raise more practical opinions, and promote the spirit of criticism./.

VNA