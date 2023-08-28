PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnamese Party, State and Government always pay special attention to policies, guidelines, and resources for the development of culture, literature, the arts, and other cultural domains, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on August 28.

At a Hanoi conference to honour role models nationwide in culture this year, which was held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on the occasion of its 78th founding anniversary (August 28), the leader added that the Party and State set culture as a spiritual foundation of the society, serving as both a goal and a driving force of socio-economic development.

The event aimed to review its emulation campaign and the implementation of six tasks and four measures to build and develop Vietnamese culture and people in the new period in accordance with Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s conclusion at the National Cultural Conference for 2021.

Delegates also listened to Party Trong’s letter of congratulations to the sector at the event.

In order to harness the positive values of the nation while absorbing the essence of human culture, and to drive socioeconomic development with strong national defense and security, PM Chinh called for collective efforts, unity, high determination and substantial endeavours to perform key tasks drastically and effectively.

In doing so, it is a must to seriously and effectively follow the Party and State’s policies and guidelines, the Party leader’s directions at the National Cultural Conference, build schemes, set specific tasks, and assign the right people to the right tasks, he said.

Apart from revising and supplementing cultural development policies and mechanisms in the new situation, he called for the swift completion of the National Target Programme on the Development of the Vietnamese Culture and the Building of Vietnamese People for the 2026 – 2030 period, with a vision to 2045. This includes creating a clean and wholesome cultural environment, with a primary focus on preserving, promoting, and elevating the invaluable cultural values and traditions of the nation.

The head of the Government emphasised the need to develop mass sports to enhance the overall health of the population while laying the groundwork for achieving international-level sporting achievements. Additionally, there should be a strong push to revitalise and modernise tourism, offering a diverse range of attractive products that create a distinctive value and competitive pricing based on the country's potential and the strengths of the Vietnamese people.

Music show at the event (Photo: VNA)

Furthermore, it is crucial to foster patriotism and honour individuals and collectives with outstanding achievements, particularly those engaged in cultural and art activities in remote, border, island and remote areas, he said.

The leader expressed his hope that role models will uphold their sense of responsibility, serving as a source of inspiration and motivation and contributing to the cause of cultural development and fulfilling tasks in the sector.

At the event, he and leaders of ministries and agencies presented certificates of merit to five collectives and 73 individuals in honor of their outstanding contributions to Vietnam’s culture, sports and tourism./.