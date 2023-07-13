Concretely, the transport sector carried over 2.17 billion passengers and about 1.1 billion tons of goods in the reviewed period. The two figures both recorded an increase of nearly 16% year-on-year, according to a report by the Ministry of Transport.

Among the means of transport, the railway sector enjoyed the most impressive growth of nearly 140% compared to the same period last year.

The aviation sector has basically met the demand. Some international routes have gradually recovered to the pre-pandemic level. The Ministry of Transport has also implemented various solutions to reduce flight delays and cancellations, and better the quality of air transportation services.

In the January – June period, the Ministry of Transport continued to adjust and supplement the detailed list of fixed interprovincial passenger transport routes nationwide, with a focus on the direction towards 2030.

Efforts were made to actively promote bilateral and multilateral negotiations on annual international road transport activities between Vietnam and other countries, as well as international organizations.

The sector has also concentrated on completing a project to improve container transportation capacity on the Bac Ninh - Hai Phong inland waterway route, with a target of developing this form of transport toward increasing the market share./.

VNA