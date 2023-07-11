The plenum centred on the ASEAN Community building process, the implementation of the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific, the bloc’s external relations, and the regional architecture.

Sharing other officials’ view on an increasingly complex and unpredictable world, the Vietnamese Minister sad that it is hard for ASEAN to avoid challenges from both inside and outside.

However, he said, with what it has undergone for the last 56 years, the bloc has sufficient grounds to be proud and confident of a united and strong ASEAN Community.

At the session, the ministers agreed to further consolidate ASEAN’s resilience and adaptability to every opportunity and challenge./.

VNA