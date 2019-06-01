Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The retail prices of oil and petrol were adjusted down from 3 pm on June 1 following a decision made by the ministries of finance and industry and trade.



The two ministries review fuel prices every 15 days to adjust domestic prices in accordance with swings in the global market.



Accordingly, the retail price of bio-fuel E5 RON 92 has been reduced by 269 VND per litre to a maximum level of 20,219 VND (0.87 USD) per litre; while the ceiling price of RON95-III was cut by 380 VND per litre to 21,219 VND (0.91 USD).



Meanwhile, the ceiling prices of diesel 0.05S and kerosene dropped by 220 VND and 197 VND per litre to 17,394 VND (0.75 USD) and 16,225 VND (0.7 USD) per litre, respectively. Mazut 180CST 3.5S will be sold at no more than 15,354 VND (0.66 USD), down 182 VND per kg.-VNA



