Petrol prices revised down on October 2
Retail prices of petrol were revised down on October 2 in the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance after many consecutive times of increase.
Retail prices of E5 RON 92 and RON 95-III cut by 695 VND and 906 VND to 23,502 VND (0.97 USD) and 24,842 VND per litre, respectively. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Retail prices of petrol were revised down on October 2 in the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance after many consecutive times of increase.
Specifically, the retail prices of E5 RON 92 and RON 95-III were cut by 695 VND and 906 VND to 23,502 VND (0.97 USD) and 24,842 VND per litre, respectively.
Meanwhile, the prices of diesel, kerosene and mazut were kept unchanged at 23,594 VND per litre, 23,816 VND per litre, and 17,452 VND per kilogram, respectively.
The ministries decided not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund.
From the beginning of this year, petrol prices have been adjusted up 16 times, down nine times and kept unchanged four times./.