Business Hung Yen looks to become "promising land" for foreign investors The northern province of Hung Yen has focused on creating a safe, effective and competitive investment environment to turn the locality into a “promising land” for enterprises, particularly foreign investors.

Business Aquatic product exports see slight increase in September The export value of aquatic products is estimated at 862 million USD in September, equal to that in the same period last year, and 16 million USD higher than that of August, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Petrovietnam in step with 48 years of national development Forty-eight years since its establishment, the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (Petrovietnam) has become a multi-billion-dollar enterprise and made breakthrough and comprehensive development strides.

Business Vietnam’s Masan Group secures 200 million USD investment from Bain Capital Vietnamese conglomerate Masan Group on October 2 said it has secured funding of at least 200 million USD from Bain Capital, one of the world’s leading private investment firms with approximately 175 billion USD in assets under management.