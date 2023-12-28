Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Retail prices of petrol were changed slightly in the latest adjustment on December 28 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

The price of E5 RON 92 was cut by 13 VND to 21,186 VND (0.87 USD) per litre while that of RON95-III was hiked by 3 VND to 22,148 VND per litre.

Meanwhile, the price of diesel was increased by 264 VND to 19,788 VND per litre and that of mazut, by 420 VND to 15,685 VND per kg.

The price of kerosene was reduced by 37 VND to 20,457 VND.

At this price adjustment, the two ministries decided to extract 300 VND per kg from the mazut price and not to use the petrol and oil price stabilisation fund to all the fuel products.



Since the beginning of this year, petrol prices have undergone 37 adjustments, with 19 up, 14 down, and five unchanged./.