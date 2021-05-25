PVEP offers 100 million VND to Bac Giang (Photo: PetroVietnam)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) on May 25 donated 30 billion VND (1.3 million USD) to the COVID-19 response fund to join hands with the nation to fight the pandemic.



Of the sum, 5 billion VND was from PetroVietnam, 10 billion VND from the PetroVietnam Gas Corporation (PV GAS), and each 5 billion VND from the Vietsovpetro joint venture, Binh Son Refining and Petrochemical Company (BSR), and PetroVietnam Power Corporation (PV Power).



On the occasion, PetroVietnam also earmarked 2 billion VND which was raised from its staff to assist Bac Giang and Bac Ninh provinces in the fight against the pandemic.

Its member units and trade union also donated hundreds of million of VND and items to support front-line medical staff and localities in the effort.

To protect the health of 56,000 oil and gas workers amid the pandemic, PetroVietnam’s trade union also offered its members 2.8 billion VND to buy materials and necessities.

So far, staff of the oil and gas sector donated over 70 billion VND to the fight against COVID-19./.