Petro Vietnam at a ceremony to honour the brand as one of the 10 most valuable Vietnam ese brands in 2023

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) is one of the 10 most valuable Vietnamese brands in 2023, the Brand Finance-the world's leading brand valuation consultancy announced at a recent ceremony in Hanoi.

PetroVietnam's brand was valued at nearly 1.4 billion USD in 2023, a 7% increase compared to last year.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Petrovietnam has held this position. Apart from growing brand value, it has retained its position as one of the three largest businesses in Vietnam for 15 consecutive years.

Petrovietnam’s promotion of energy transformation in Vietnam will contribute to not only building and developing the green energy area, but also enhancing brand reputation popularising Petrovietnam's national brand to the international market.

By the end of July 2023, all production targets of the group had exceeded the plan by 3-28%. In the first seven months of the year, the group's total revenue reached 495.7 trillion VND (21 billion USD), exceeding 25% of the seven-month plan and reaching 73% of the 2023 plan.

The group's contribution to the state budget reached 78.3 trillion VND, completing the whole year plan for 2023, five months ahead of the schedule./.

