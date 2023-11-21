Business Import-export target of 700 billion USD tough to complete The target of 700 billion USD in import-export revenue for this year is a tough one amid current difficulties in the global market, said insiders.

Business Mobile-Money service pilot extended to late 2024 The Government has issued a resolution regarding the extension of the pilot use of telecom payment accounts for small-value goods and services until December 31, 2024.

Business Infographic First batch of bird’s nest products exported to China China’s official permission for bird’s nest products from Vietnam to be exported to the country will create significant opportunities for the local bird’s nest farming industry and the production and processing of bird’s nests in Vietnam.