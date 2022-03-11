Business Tasks of ministries in RCEP implementation clarified Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has signed a decision assigning duties of ministries relating to the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) which took effect from January 1.

Business Tra fish exports record strong recovery in early 2022 Vietnam’s Pangasius (tra fish) exports in January 2022 surged nearly 73 percent year-on-year to 213.6 million USD, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business Vietnam top investment destinations for industrial real estate: experts Vietnam will remain one of the best investment destinations for industrial real estate in Southeast Asia for the next 10 years and beyond, experts said at a recent conference in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Ministry proposes cutting 50 percent of environmental tax on petrol The Ministry of Finance said it has completed the National Assembly Standing Committee’s draft Resolution on the adjustment of environmental protection tax rates for gasoline, oil, and grease, which is set to become effective from April 1 to the end of December 31 this year.