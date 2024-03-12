Philippines aims to train 128,000 semiconductor talents by 2028
The Philippines set to train 128,000 semiconductor professionals, including engineers and technicians, by 2028, according to President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr.
Hanoi (VNA) -
Speaking in a meeting with the US Presidential Trade and Investment Mission delegation led by Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo on March 11, Marcos stressed that his country is ready to meet the expanding needs of high-technology industries.
The semiconductor and electronics sector is the top performer in the Philippines' merchandise exports, accounting for about 60% of the total export turnover.
The Southeast Asia country is recognised as a critical player in the global semiconductor value chain, particularly in assembly and packaging.
Marcos said the Philippines looks forward to playing a role in the research and development, advanced assembly, packaging, and test requirements of the semiconductor industry.
This volume attests to the quality of the Filipino workforce, which is young, highly skilled, fast learners, creative, productive, adaptable to diverse cultures, he added./.