World Indonesia pushes for establishment of ASEAN research hub The Indonesian government, through the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), is pushing for the establishment of a research hub for researchers from the member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

World Typhoon Doksuri kills 25, makes 20 missing in Philippines The Philippines’ National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on July 31 announced that the death toll from flooding and landslides triggered by Typhoon Doksuri climbed to 25, and at least 20 others remain missing.

World Thailand warns of escalating cybercrime The Research Department of the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has provided a stark warning about the escalating threat from cybercriminals.

World Philippines seeks rice supply boost Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on July 29 the country must boost its rice stocks and that he may seek a supply deal with India, worried about the potential impact of El Nino dry weather on the local harvest and about other suppliers.