Philippines logs 37 deaths from landslide
Hanoi (VNA) - The death toll from a landslide in the southern Philippines has climbed to 37, an official said on February 11, as rescuers have continued to search for more than 60 people remaining unaccounted for.
The incident occurred in the evening of February 6 in Davao de Oro province on Mindanao – the country’s second-largest island, following days of heavy rain.
Apex Mining, the Philippine operator of the gold mine, said the disaster struck outside its mine site, where buses wait for workers finishing their shifts. Rescue operations have been hampered by limited visibility and intermittent landslides.
Torrential rain has continued for weeks in many parts of Mindanao, forcing tens of thousands into emergency shelters./.
