World Philippines urged to boost economic cooperation with Switzerland Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis has emphasised Switzerland's interests in strengthening cooperation with the Philippines, during a trip to the Southeast Asian country.

World Thailand: Worshippers urged to shift to electric incense to reduce pollution The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) of Thailand is seeking help from shrines and worshippers to promote the use of electric incense during the Lunar New Year, as the capital grapples with air pollution caused by micro dust.

ASEAN ASEAN Committee offers assistance to the needy in Czech Republic The ASEAN Committee in the Czech Republic (ACP) presented food to the Czech Federation of Food Banks in Prague on February 7.

ASEAN Thailand, Cambodia elevate bilateral ties to strategic partnership Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and his Cambodian counterpart Hun Manet on February 7 decided to elevate the two countries’ relations to a strategic partnership.