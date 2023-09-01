World Thailand likely to export 8 million tonnes of rice this year Thailand is likely to complete its target of exporting 8 million tonnes of rice set for this year, maintaining its reputation as a major rice exporter.

World Singaporeans vote to elect ninth president More than 2.7 million Singaporeans go to the poll to elect the country's ninth President on September 1.

World Laos faces dire shortage of workers The Laotian Times reported on August 30 that Lao workers are leaving the country in large numbers, searching for employment opportunities abroad amid the skyrocketing cost of living at home.

World Lao PM orders urgent actions to address economic difficulties Lao Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone has directed authorities to take actions to urgently address the country’s economic and financial difficulties amid continuing depreciation of the Lao kip, rampant inflation and high public debts.