Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in Vietnam's central province of Quang Binh has been named among the 10 most diverse national parks in Southeast Asia, according to South China Morning Post, a Hong Kong-based English-language newspaper.

The newspaper said that this 400 million-year-old system of karst mountains and mammoth caves was undiscovered two decades ago. Covering an area of 900 square kilometers, this UNESCO World Heritage spot is probably one of the best-preserved areas in Vietnam.

Although you might love the gibbons and the lush greenery of the world above, it’s the miles of underground labyrinths beneath the limestone mountains that will captivate you, the newspaper wrote.

In 2018, the research team under the Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park’s management board discovered 44 new caves in the park.

All the 44 new caves have many stalactites with different shapes, according to the research team’s survey.-VNA