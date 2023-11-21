Culture - Sports Hanoi’s century-old water tower becomes an art venue after makeover The Hang Dau water tower, an historical relic boasting special architecture in Hanoi, has been transformed into an installation art space and opened to visitors for the first time on November 17. The ongoing exhibition forms part of the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2023.

Culture - Sports Vietnam athlete wins gold at World Wushu Championships Dang Tran Phuong Nhi on November 19 won the first gold medal for Vietnam in the women's nangun taolu (performance) event at the HYX 16th World Wushu Championships (WWC) held in Texas, the US.