With tourism acting as the backbone of the island's economy, Phu Quoc has encountered growth opportunities but also challenges. To become a solid international destination, Phu Quoc must define its identity, Savills suggested.

Phu Quoc has a competitive edge compared to other key tourism destinations in Vietnam because of its international visa policies. Travelers from all countries can enter Phu Quoc without a visa, provided that the island is their sole destination.

According to Savills, to preserve Phu Quoc's natural appeal and maintain an attractive environment for the local ecosystem and the tourism industry, it is crucial to implement revitalization initiatives and prioritize sustainability elements.

Sustainability, local communities, and cultural preservation are fundamental to tourism development, and must be considered from the planning stage, it noted./.

VNA