Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Bui Minh Chau (5th from right) attends a forum on promoting Vietnam - Japan trade and investment in Kansai region . (Photo: phutho.gov.vn)

Phu Tho (VNA) – The northern midland province of Phu Tho always rolls out red carpet, and commits to creating favourable conditions for Japanese enterprises who want to expand their investment in the locality, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Bui Minh Chau has said.



He made the statement while joining leaders from Hung Yen, Soc Trang, and Long An provinces at a forum on promoting Vietnam – Japan trade and investment in Kansai region, which was organised by the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), the Osaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), the Consulate General of Vietnam in Osaka, and the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO).



Chau highlighted the province’s proximity to Hanoi's Noi Bai International Airport, its modern port system and uniform socio-economic infrastructure among its strengths, adding the locality holds huge potential in the machine installation industry, and high-tech agro-forestry production.



Furthermore, Phu Tho province is also at an advantage to develop resort tourism as it boasts gorgeous landscapes and owns two heritage items recognised by the UNESCO as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, namely the worship of Hung Kings and xoan folk singing, he said.



Phu Tho is now home to seven Japanese investments with total registered capital amounting to some 34 million USD.



Invested at a total cost of 25 million USD by Matsuoka Phu Tho Company Limited under Matsuoka Corporation, the garment factory complex in Phu Ha industrial park is the largest FDI project from Japan. It creates jobs for more than 2,000 local labourers./.

VNA