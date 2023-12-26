Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha chairs the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – System planning is an important basis for overcoming discrepancies, limitations, and weaknesses in Vietnam’s tourism and creating breakthroughs for the industry to thrive during economic green transformation, said Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha.

Chairing a December 25 meeting of the council for the appraisal of the tourism network planning for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2030, Ha said that is an important step to concretise the Politburo's resolutions on the development of socio-economic regions, national master planning, and regional planning.

Moreover, the planning must present a vision that tourism is an integrated economic sector, pioneering and promoting other sectors to green transformation, he said.

Regarding the need to identify tourism areas and hubs, Ha said that it is necessary to expand the "one road, multi-destinations" model by connecting complementary product chains.

He also suggested orientations to develop markets, products, and criteria for forming national tourism centres and indicators to evaluate the overall economic efficiency of the industry.





Tourists visit Ha Long Bay in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh. (Photo: baovanhoa.vn)

Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung said that Vietnam strives to become an attractive destination with high development potential in the world by 2025.

It’s expected that by 2030, tourism will become a key economic sector with sustainable development in Vietnam, and the country will thrive to turn itself into a destination with leading development capacity in the world.

Until 2045, tourism will affirm its role as an economic driver, making Vietnam an outstanding global destination in the group of leading tourism developing countries in the Asia-Pacific.

Along with domestic and international market development orientations, Vietnam will develop main product lines including marine tourism, local cultural values, eco-tourism, tourism products associated with economic, cultural, and political-social centres, and new types of tourism.

A total investment of about 4 trillion VND (190 billion USD) is needed to boost the country’s tourism, the minister said, adding that priorities will be given to remove bottlenecks and deal with weaknesses in Vietnam's tourism./.