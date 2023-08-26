Business Over 17 tonnes of sugarcane from Hoa Binh exported to the US A ceremony was held in the northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh on August 25 to ship a batch of 17.3 tonnes of fresh sugarcane to the US.

Business Vietnam Trade Office supports exports to EU The Trade Office of Vietnam in Sweden and Northern Europe has compiled a book on the European Green Deal (EGD) and its impacts on exporters to the Nordic region.

Business Vietnam attends ASEAN Finance Ministers & Central Bank Governors Meeting Deputy Minister of Finance Vo Thanh Hung highlighted Vietnam’s flexible monetary policy management in an effort to promote consumption, investment and business while addressing the 10th ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting (AFMGM) which was held in Indonesia on August 24 and 25.

Business HCM City’s sourcing fair connects supporting-industry buyers, suppliers The 2023 Sourcing Fair of Supporting Industries (SFS) was held in Ho Chi Minh City on August 25, attracting some 20 buyers and 130 suppliers.