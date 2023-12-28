Sci-Tech Putting people, businesses at centre during national digital transformation: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 21 stressed that it is a must to put people and businesses at the centre during the implementation of the project on developing the application of population database, e-identification and e-authentication for national digital transformation in the 2022-2025 period with a vision to 2030.

Sci-Tech VinFuture Grand Prize awarded to invention in solar cells, Lithium-ion batteries The 3 million USD Grand Prize of the third season of the VinFuture Prize has been awarded to inventions in creating a sustainable platform for green energy through production with solar cells and storage with Lithium-ion batteries.

Sci-Tech President hails noble mission of scientists in development of each nation and mankind President Vo Van Thuong has highlighted the important mission of scientists in seeking global solutions for new, sustainable and humane development, amidst rapid changes and many risks and challenges facing the world.

Sci-Tech Vietnam keeping pace with world’s AI development: expert With the development of several language models designed specifically for Vietnamese users like PhoGPT, Vietnam has caught up with the world’s AI trend, an expert from VinAI under Vingroup conglomerate said on December 19.