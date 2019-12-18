Health Vietnam wants WHO’s support to better healthcare system: Deputy PM Vietnam hopes to receive further assistance from the World Health Organisation (WHO) to improve the country’s healthcare system, including disease prevention, primary health care and building healthcare law, said Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.

Politics Party official welcomes executives of Warburg Pincus, Nike Politburo member and Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh received President of Warburg Pincus Timothy Geithner and Vice President of Nike Chris Helzer in Hanoi on December 17.

Politics Myanmar leaders welcome Vietnamese PM Myanmar leaders welcomed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Nay Pyi Taw on December 17 during his official visit to the country.

Politics Vietnamese Prime Minister, Myanmar State Counsellor hold talks Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc held talks with State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi on December 17, during which they discussed measures to expand all-around cooperation between the two countries.