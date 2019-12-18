PM asks embassy to boost economic diplomacy in Myanmar
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L) speaks at the meeting with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of Vietnamese people in Myanmar on December 17 (Photo: VNA)
Nay Pyi Taw (VNA) – Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with staff of the Vietnamese Embassy in Myanmar on December 17, asking them to push ahead with economic diplomacy as Myanmar has proved to be an attractive destination for Vietnamese firms.
At the meeting in Nay Pyi Taw, part of his ongoing official visit to Myanmar, the PM applauded the embassy and other representative agencies of Vietnam for their fulfillment of assigned tasks, which he said has greatly contributed to the two countries’ relations.
He expressed his delight at the fact that in just a short period of time, up to 230 Vietnamese businesses have come to invest and do business in Myanmar, proving this country is an attractive destination for Vietnamese enterprises.
Meanwhile, bilateral trade has grown strongly and is expected to top 1 billion USD in 2019, he noted.
PM Phuc also appreciated Vietnamese expatriates’ sentiment towards the homeland, as well as their contributions to Myanmar’s development.
He told the embassy and representative agencies of Vietnam to uphold patriotism and exert efforts to fulfill their tasks, requesting them to step up economic diplomacy and consular work so as to support Vietnamese businesses and people in Myanmar in a timely and effective manner.
He also hoped the Vietnamese community will keep united, adhere to local laws and have practical activities to help with relations between the two countries.
Additionally, the leader requested the embassy and leaders of Vietnamese people’s associations in Myanmar to pay more attention to teaching Vietnamese and preserving national culture here.
Earlier the same day, PM Phuc held talks with State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi and had separate meetings with President U Win Myint and Speaker of the Union Assembly T. Khun Myat./.