Addressing the ASEAN-India Summit, PM Chinh proposed to further intensify economic and trade connections, effectively implement the ASEAN–India Free Trade Agreement, among others.

Indian PM Narendra announced the establishment of the ASEAN-India Fund for Digital Future.

The two sides adopted joint statements on maritime cooperation and food security enhancement in the crisis period.

At the ASEAN-Australia Summit, ASEAN members agreed to work with Australia to promote trade and investment, enhance multilateral trade links, and respond to climate change, among others.

Prime Minister Chinh proposed that Australia continue to support the development of the Mekong sub-region, including the Mekong Delta region.

The summit adopted the ASEAN-Australia joint declaration on strengthening cooperation to ensure food security during crisis.

The ASEAN-UN Summit agreed to strengthen coordination to improve capacity to respond to non-traditional security challenges, boost regional economic integration and enhance environmental protection, among others.

Prime Minister Chinh said as an active and proactive member of ASEAN and the United Nations, Vietnam will make greater efforts to contribute to the common work of the United Nations.

At the East Asia Summit, Prime Minister Chinh emphasised the stature and strategic value of the summit as a place where leaders hold dialogue and put forward orientations for peace, security, cooperation and prosperity in the region and the world.

He called on all countries to boost international solidarity, uphold multilateralism to solve global issues such as epidemics, climate change, resource depletion, and work together to resolve disputes and conflicts by peaceful means based on international law./.

