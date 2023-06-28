Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh called on Chinese investors to expand investment in Vietnam, while addressing the Vietnam - China Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum in Beijing.

The forum was attended by Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong, leaders of ministries and agencies, and representatives from more than 350 enterprises of both Vietnam and China.

Vice Premier Liu said, Vietnam is China's fourth largest trade partner in the world, with two-way trade hitting 175 billion USD in 2022. According to the leader, China encourages and creates favorable conditions for competent enterprises to invest in Vietnam.

Addressing the forum, PM Chinh stressed the need to find the best solution for investors and researchers to contribute to the development of bilateral relations.

It is necessary to have an exclusive working group on trade and investment, he said, adding that there remains an ample room to further develop the economic, trade and investment relations between the two countries./.

VNA