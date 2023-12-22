Culture - Sports Hoi An memories show wins world travel award twice in a row The Hoi An Memories Land has been voted as the World Leading Cultural Tourism and Entertainment Complex 2023 at the 30th annual World Travel Awards in Dubai, the United of Arab Emirates.

Culture - Sports Hanoi students honoured in Australia-themed competition A ceremony took place in Hanoi on December 21 to award winners of a competition on Australia and its people, as part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-Australia diplomatic ties.

Culture - Sports Photo exhibition on ASEAN culture underway in Thua Thien-Hue A photo exhibition featuring the culture and arts of ASEAN member countries opened in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on December 21 on the occasion of the 56th founding anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the 8th anniversary of the ASEAN Community.

Culture - Sports Tea enjoyment culture exchange held in Thai Nguyen An array of political and cultural activities were held to mark the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Argentina and Uruguay, Vietnamese Ambassador to Argentina, Uruguay and Paraguay Duong Quoc Thanh has said.