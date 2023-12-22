PM calls for more effective actions to promote growth of cultural industries
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the conference. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has stressed the need for higher determination, stronger efforts and more effective actions from ministries, sectors, localities and organisations to promote the growth of cultural industries, increasing their contributions to the country’s GDP by 2030.
Addressing the first national teleconference on the development of the cultural industries in Vietnam on December 22, the Government leader highlighted the progress of industries, with contributions to the national GDP increasing to 4.4% in 2022 from 3.92% in 2021.
However, he stressed that the development of cultural industries has yet to match the potential, pointing out a number of reasons, including inefficient mechanisms and policies, inadequate investment and a lack of high quality human resources.
An overview of the conference. (Photo: VNA)The PM held that the cultural industries boast great potential to grow rapidly and create new impetus for cultural development, highlighting the country’s great advantages, including beautiful and diverse natural landscapes and unique cultural identities of 54 ethnic groups as well as the country’s strong integration into the world.
The leader put forth six major orientations in developing the national cultural industries, stressing that the industries' growth must contribute to building the modern Vietnamese culture with strong national identity, linking creative, cultural and art activities with production and business activities, basing on innovation, science and technology and protecting intellectual property rights.
The industries must expand in a more professional, modern, dynamic and competitive manner, with the combination of diverse sectors and areas in line with fundamental rules of the market economy and trends of the era, he stated.
The PM emphasised that the development of the cultural industries must go along with the promotion and popularisation of the image of Vietnam and its people, while cultural products must meet the creative, characteristic, professional, healthy, competitive and sustainability requirements, thus building national trademarks for Vietnam’s cultural products and services to join national global chains.
PM Chinh assigned specific tasks to particular ministries, sectors and localities in boosting the growth of the cultural industries, asking them to propose mechanisms and policies in the field, including those to encourage investment and public-private partnership in the industries.
The Government leader called on the business community to promote their dynamism, creativity and driving role in boosting the growth of the cultural industries and protecting and developing national cultural identity.
According to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the cultural industries include cinematography, cultural tourism, performing arts, fine arts, photography, exhibition, advertising, architecture, designing, publication, fashion, radio and television broadcasting, software, entertainment games, and handicraft.
They have made considerable contributions to the economy, it said, elaborating that their production value was estimated at 1.059 quadrillion VND (44 billion USD) during 2018 - 2022./.