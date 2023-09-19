Politics Young parliamentarians - driving force for progress, development The statement adopted at the 9th Global Conference of Young Parliamentarians, which took place in Hanoi from September 14-17, demonstrates the strong commitments of young parliamentarians to accelerate the implementation of sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Politics Party information-education commission delegation visits US A delegation from the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education led by its standing deputy head Lai Xuan Mon paid a working trip to the US from September 14-17.

Politics Vietnam-Japan cooperation fruiting: expert Vietnam and Japan have reaped great achievements in their cooperation over the past five decades, according to Tomotaka Shoji, Director of the National Institute for Defense Studies’ Regional Studies Department under the Japanese Ministry of Defence.

Politics Vietnam enhances cooperative relations with OPCW Vietnamese Ambassador to the Netherlands Ngo Huong Nam has suggested the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) support Vietnam in improving the country’s capability through the agency’s training activities.