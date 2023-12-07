Business Hau Giang to host first int’l rice festival in mid-December The first International Rice Festival 2023 is scheduled to be held in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang from December 11 to 14, according to the provincial People’s Committee.

Business Promotions keep year-end consumer market busy The offering of promotions with attractive discounts, even 100%, at the national scale by producers and distributors is expected to help boost the circulation of goods and encourage people to shop more.

Business Ba Ria - Vung Tau taps into cruise tourism potential The port complex of Cai Mep - Thi Vai in Ba Ria - Vung Tau continually welcomed international cruise ships with thousands of tourists over the past months, a sign of cruise tourism recovery in this southern province and Vietnam at large.

Business Economic drivers have good growth opportunities next year: official All the three economic growth drivers of investment, export, and consumption have good opportunities in 2024, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment Tran Quoc Phuong told the Government’s regular press conference on December 6.